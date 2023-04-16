RSHS hosts local Track and Field invitational yesterday

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Track and Field was back in action yesterday as Rock Springs High School hosted their Ted Schroeder ‘Meet of Hope’.

The following list of schools were in attendance at the track meet: Big Piney, Encampment, Farson-Eden, Green River, Kemmerer, Lander, Little Snake River, Lyman, Pinedale, Rawlins, Riverton, and Rock Springs.

The Rock Springs High School Boys placed first with 123.5 points, Green River Boys placed fourth with 82.5 points, Rock Springs Girls placed third with 93.5 points, and Green River Girls placed fifth with 78 points.

Full results of the meet can be found here.

Both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School will be in attendance next Friday, April 21, as Green River hosts their invitational of the season. That meet is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Wolves Stadium.