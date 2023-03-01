RSHS Indoor Track hoping to bring home state champions

Photo Courtesy of Fotos by Jenni

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another fall sport is coming to a close this weekend as the state Indoor Track teams are meeting for the last time this season in Gillette. With the 2023 State Indoor Track meet set to begin March 3rd, the Rock Springs High School Indoor Track team has been gearing up, hoping to have some of their athletes bring home the state titles.

Head Coach Casey Walker spoke very highly of the young group of athletes he has this season. The team is made up of 75 boys and girls, however, only 21 boys and 19 girls will be competing at the state level.

Walker stated, “I think we have some individuals that are going to do very well and place. As a team, we’re young. So I don’t know how well we will place as a team, but we are gaining valuable experience.”

Practices are hard for Sweetwater County Indoor Track teams as there is not a set place for them to train. Within the state, there are only two great facilities and those are in Casper and Gillette. Walker stated in terms of training, “We make do. Our distance athletes go outside when they can on the street or on the track if it is cleared. With the sprinters and jumpers, they practice in the morning between 6:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. because we have to share the auxiliary gym with the basketball teams. It’s a challenge to find enough distance to condition properly, but we have done it this way for years.”

Walker has been coaching track for the past 25 years. He mentioned that his favorite part of coaching is the kids and building relationships with them. By his side, he now has former athletes who are now his assistant coaches. One of them being Coach Mesa Weidle. He also stated that it is also rewarding to be a part of something and to be able to watch the kids achieve something that they didn’t know they could. Walker is joined by his three other assistant coaches, Sean Muir, Darin Anderson, and Sid Chaulk.

Since Indoor Track is a very competitive sport both as a team and individually, the team Rock Springs is keeping their eye on is Sheridan, especially on the boys’ side. On the girls’ side, it’s between Sheridan and Cheyenne Central. Walker believes either of those has a heavy chance of winning. Both those schools are ranked in the top 3 of their area. This year Indoor Track was split into two divisions.

RSHS has two pole vaulters that have worked exceptionally hard by training outside of RSHS. Both have broken RSHS Indoor Track records this season. Maddix Holmes currently holds the Indoor Track record at 15′ and currently leads the state. Ava Andrews holds the Indoor Record at 9’6″. Walker believes she can get over 10′ this weekend and place very high. Brayden Killpack is expected to have a breakout weekend in the 400m, 200m, and long jump. Walker in regards to Killpack, “Those are kind of his things. He has put in a ton of work over the last year.” In regards to the throwers, the competition is tough. Coaches are hoping to see Justice Battle get over 36′ or 37′ and get on the podium. Ryker Elkins is over 40′ right now but will have to push between 2 to 3 feet more to place with how heavy the competition is this year for throwers.

The Indoor Track staff and many Indoor Track athletes also compete and coach in Outdoor Track and Field, on top of the students they pick up coming off of fall sports. Walker mentioned the current recruiting he is trying to do for Indoor Track for those students who compete in sports such as soccer, football, softball, etc., and vis versa with fall sports doing Outdoor Track. He does this because of the benefit “It can be a long season. We go from January 3rd when the students get back from break, to this weekend. Then we turn around on Monday to go to Outdoor Track, which lasts until May.”

Walker ended by stating, “I want to thank the Simplot Cooperation and the local plant for providing the meals for our kids when we went to the Simplot games in Idaho. I also want to thank our parents, I have some amazing parents. They provide snacks for the kids at the meets and more. I also want to thank the kids, this is not a glory sport. This group has dealt with training and more with little to no complaints.”

The Wyoming State Indoor Track meet will begin March 3rd and go through March 4th. We will update you on the results as we receive them.