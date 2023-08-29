RSHS new head Football Coach ready to bring the action this season

Theodore Holmstrom – Wyo4News Photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With the stands full at the Tiger Stadium, the Rock Springs High School Tigers football team dominated their first game of the season last Friday. Although the first quarter seemed very close in competition, Theodore Holmstrom, the new Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year, expressed how excited he was for the team to tire down the Kelly Walsh Trojans in the second half, with a win of 52-7. Holmstrom stated, “We played a lot of kids and they were able to tire out Kelly Walsh, so slowly but surely we bent it our direction.”

Rock Springs High School isn’t the first Wyoming school for Holmstrom to coach at. After being the head coach at Lyman High School from 2009 to 2011, he began to watch more games in Rock Springs. “Lyman used to play their game around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., so I used to tell my sons that if Rock Springs was at home, let’s go watch the Tigers play. I thought to myself right then that if I ever had the opportunity to be the head football coach for Rock Springs, it would be quite a blessing. You could see then that it was a very talented team.”

Holmstrom knew that if the opportunity to be head coach for Rock Springs ever came available, he would take the chance. “I believe in playing football for a lot of people, not just a few. We play a lot of people and what it does is build a real team environment. It’s about working together as a group and having common goals, objectives, and teamwork. It creates a very positive environment. I could see all that in Rock Springs.”

Holmstrom explained that when the kids practice, they try to tackle every aspect of football. “We try to hit all the learning channels. Reading, verbal, kinesthetic, and repetition leads to success. You try to reach every child. Their learning styles are the thing that is most conducive to a successful outcome. We’re constantly searching for new ways to teach on the field and in the classroom and to a teaching style.”

According to Holmstrom, the perfect football practice is an hour and forty-five minutes. After that, the kids will split up and go into different parts of football, whether it’s defensive or offensive learning. “You’re splitting it up into different groups and specialties that you do. There is a wide variety of different things you implement. Football is a complicated game. So there are many different levels you are trying to teach at. A very interesting part of the equation is not knowing exactly which lever to pull when teaching different activities. It’s fun, and we try to make practice as fun as possible.”

Holmstrom expressed a couple of reasons he loves the sport. “Number one is working with the players. That’s just a blast, getting to know them. The other part is the thinking part. It’s a very strategic and thinking-person game. Those are fun problems to have.”

Some memories that Holmstrom talked about include his time in high school and college. “The guy that got me into coaching was my head football coach at Marquette Senior High School. They had a position open for assistant freshman football coaches. There were around 2,000 kids in the school at that time and it was just an honor to be picked by him at that time. I coached for a couple of years and then I walked on and played college football for one year. Football is such a special sport because you can’t do it on your own. It’s very limited time to do it in your life.”

There are eight outstanding assistant coaches who help Holmstrom. “They put in a lot of time, effort, dedication, and commitment into it.” He also stated that there are currently over 70 football players currently on the Tigers team, but they are hoping to recruit more.

In a press release, it explained that Coach Holmstrom is coming to Rock Springs from “Mobridge Pollack High School in South Dakota. Coach Holmstrom is a native of Michigan, yet knows Wyoming well, as he was the head coach in Lyman Wyoming before moving back to Michigan and then to South Dakota.”

Holmstrom began his football career in 1977. He played football at Marquette Senior High School, Marquette, Michigan all four years as a wide receiver and defensive end. Holmstrom explained that Michigan is a lot like Wyoming. “It’s a very beautiful place, but there’s not a lot of people up there.” He mentioned that he was very fortunate to live there and even coach in Michigan.

Holmstrom has been coaching football for a long time. “When you start off, you start off as an assistant and you work your way up. I had the good fortune to be at Michigan Technological University for 16 years [Michigan Technological University is a NCAA Division II]. I learned so much from that university. It’s a great academic university. That’s one of the places where I learned what a great combination of football is along with great academics. That is one of the things we emphasize here in Rock Springs. We have to handle the classroom first and then we can handle other things. It always starts with the classroom. I am a master teacher, education is number one. That’s what makes you qualified to be a head coach. Education value but also experience you have had and put it all together.”

One word of advice from Holmstrom is, “Be kind and help out people who cannot help you. There are people in the world that really need help, and no one helps them.”

