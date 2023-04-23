RSHS soccer completes sweep against Star Valley, GRHS splits matches against Mountain View

Wyo4News Photo

Dylan Rohrer, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY – Rock Springs and Green River soccer teams took to the field yesterday in away games.

The Rock Springs Tigers teams found success against Star Valley, as the boys took a 3-1 victory, and the girls a 5-2 victory.

Meanwhile, Green River High School split their matches against Mountain View. The boys rolled to a 4-0 victory, while the girls lost a very close game 4-3 to the Buffalos in a shootout.

Green River will be back in action at home on Friday hosting Lyman, while Rock Springs will be away against Evanston on Tuesday.