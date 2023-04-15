RSHS Soccer drops home contest to Kelly Walsh

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High Schools Soccer Teams ended their 3-game week today as they went head-to-head with Kelly Walsh High School.

Lady Tigers were strong but dropped 4-0 against the #5 Lady Trojans. With this loss, the girls currently stand 3-4, #3 in 4A West.

The Tigers also fell tonight to the Trojans tonight 5-1. With this loss, the boys stand 4-3-1, #3 in 4A West.

On April 22, both teams will travel to Star Valley to compete against the Braves. The girls will take the field at 1:00 p.m., with the boys competing at 3:00 p.m.