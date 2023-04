Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted Evanston this afternoon at Tigers Stadium. This is the second game of the season for the Tigers and also marks their second home field game.

The Lady Tigers dominated on the field today and won with a final score of 4-0.

The Tigers also emerged victorious defeating the Devils 3-1.

Both teams are set to play Riverton High School in Riverton on April 6, 2023.