RSHS Soccer Teams have a cold, tough fight against Star Valley

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers held their second home game of the season this evening against Star Valley. It wouldn’t be a spring soccer season without some snow and wind though, and Mother Nature made sure it was very apparent during the games.

Despite the blowing winds and snow, the Lady Tigers beat the Star Valley Lady Braves 5-0, making their current record 1-3. The Tigers lost to the Braves 2-1, making their record 1-1-2.

Both RSHS teams are set to play on April 6 against Riverton with the Lady Tigers playing at 3:00 p.m. and the Tigers at 5:00 p.m. Those games will be held at Riverton High School.