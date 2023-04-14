Tiger Soccer Teams stand tall on home field, defeating Natrona County Mustangs

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Tiger and Lady Tiger Soccer Teams were back at home this afternoon as they hosted Natrona County High School for their sixth game of the season.

With extremely tough competition on the turf today, the Lady Tigers held their own as they defeated the Lady Mustangs 1-0. The Lady Tigers are now 3-3 sitting at #4 within 4A West.

Despite the snow that encompassed the field, the Tigers stayed strong and defeated the Mustangs 5-0. The Tigers are currently 4-2-1 and are sitting at #4 within 4A West.

Both teams will be back again on their home turf tomorrow afternoon as they host Kelly Walsh High School. The Lady Tigers will take the field at 3:00 p.m. with the Tigers taking the field at 5:00 p.m.