Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs High School Softball Team hosted the Worland Lady Warriors today for the final game of the home season. It was a bittersweet day as well as as the seniors took their final steps on their home field to compete.

With friends and family gathered around, the Rock Springs Softball Team won over Worland 11-5.

Congratulations to the seniors Ashley Anderson, Rikki Mortensen, Jo Heaven, and Vaosa Tulaga!