RSHS sweeps annual Make-A-Wish basketball game

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The annual Make-A-Wish basketball game occurred tonight inside Tiger Arena. This annual tradition has been going on for years between the schools. GRHS and RSHS compete against each other two times per season and each year, the schools have another competition on top of it to add to the fun. The last time the teams met the competition revolved around the Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge and this time it was for their annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Fundraiser.

Wearing their white Make-A-Wish jerseys, RSHS dominated the competition. The Lady Tigers came out on top with a score of 52-49. The Tigers laid it on the floor and hit basket after basket, making the score 62-39. Both teams will take off to Casper next week for the Regional Tournament.

The Make-A-Wish winner was not announced tonight due to the schools not being open the past two days. The winner will be announced next week.