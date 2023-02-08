RSHS Tigers dominate in final home dual tonight

Wyo4News Photo – Emma Marsing

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The home season for the Rock Springs Tiger wrestling team came to a close tonight as they hosted the Pinedale High School Wranglers. The Tigers came out on top tonight as they defeated the Wranglers 39-36.

With the last home dual in the books for the 2022-2023 season, Tiger coaching staff and administration honored their seniors who will be graduating this coming May.

On top of that, the team and crowd honored RSHS Alumni and former wrestler, Joran Cochran with their memorial shirts.

The next tournament for the Tigers will be next Thursday against the Green River High School Wolves. The tournament will be held at Green River High School and will begin at 6:00 p.m.