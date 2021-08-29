Saturday area high school sports results

Saturday Area Volleyball

From the Cheyenne Invitational

Rock Springs 2 – Rawlins 0

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne Central 1

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne East 0

The Lady Tigers finish with a 3-3 record from Friday and Saturday’s play.

From the Cokeville Invitational

Gold Bracket

Lyman 2 – Grace, ID 0

Mountain View 3 – Pinedale 0

Mountain View 3 – Lyman 0

Lyman 3 – Star Valley 1

Mountain View 3 – West Side, ID 1 (Championshi[

Silver Bracket

Green River scores were not available.

Area Tennis

Rock Springs vs. Rawlins – No scores available

Area Girls Swimming

Top 10 placings by the Green River Lady Wolves at Saturday’s Laramie Pentathlon

100 Yard Free – 4. Tanith Smith

100 Yard Back – 3. Tanith Smith

100 Yard Breast – 4. Lilly Munoz, 9. Brianna Uhrig

100 Yard Fly – 10. Tanith Smith

1 Meter Diving – 10. Zella Maez

Top 10 placings by the Rock Springs Lady Tigers at Saturday’s Rawlins Pentathlon

100 Yard Fly – 5. Emy Hamblin,7. Khyanne Goode, 8. Leah Moser

100 Yard Back – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 2. Emry Hamblin, 7. Chloe Butcher, 8. Ledah Moser, 9. Morgen Forbush

50 Yard Free – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 2. Emry Hamblin, 3. Chloe Butcher, 6. Leah Moser, 7. Kodee Mann

1 Meter Diving – 1. Myla Ruiz, 2. Anna Sorensen, 5. Aurora Brown, 6. BreeAnna Sweeny, 9. Britney Sweeny

100 Yard Breast – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 3. Chole Butcher, 4. Morgen Forbush, 6. Kiley Walker

100 Yard Free – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 2. Emry Hamblin, 3. Chole Butcher, 5. Leah Moser,

Area Cross Country

Green River and Rock Springs results for Saturday’s Green River Invitational

Girls

5. Aubrielle Maes (RS)

6. Isabelle Murdoch (GR)

11. Madison Murdoch (GR)

14. Lily Murdoch (GR)

16. Jayleigh Wright (GR)

23. Morgan Carter (RS)

25. Hadley Banks (RS)

26. Meeka Iwen (GR)

27. Lydia Westenskow (GR)

28. Willie DeVree (RS)

Boys

1. Charles Fossey (RS)

3. Nathan Stevenson (GR)

6. Ethan Sholey (RS)

8. Lucas Night (GR)

15. Quinten Gasaway (RS)

17. Hale Iwen (GR)

21. Shay O’Melia (GR)

23. Ben Bae (RS)

25. Deegan Smith (RS)

29. Dailen Pederson (RS)

32. Tyler Wallendorf (RS)