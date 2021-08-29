Saturday area high school sports results

Saturday Area Volleyball
From the Cheyenne Invitational
Rock Springs 2 – Rawlins 0
Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne Central 1
Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne East 0
The Lady Tigers finish with a 3-3 record from Friday and Saturday’s play.
From the Cokeville Invitational
Gold Bracket
Lyman 2 – Grace, ID 0
Mountain View 3 – Pinedale 0
Mountain View 3 – Lyman 0
Lyman 3 – Star Valley 1
Mountain View 3 – West Side, ID 1 (Championshi[
Silver Bracket
Green River scores were not available.
Area Tennis
Rock Springs vs. Rawlins – No scores available
Area Girls Swimming
Top 10 placings by the Green River Lady Wolves at Saturday’s Laramie Pentathlon
100 Yard Free – 4. Tanith Smith
100 Yard Back – 3. Tanith Smith
100 Yard Breast – 4. Lilly Munoz, 9. Brianna Uhrig
100 Yard Fly – 10. Tanith Smith
1 Meter Diving – 10. Zella Maez
Top 10 placings by the Rock Springs Lady Tigers at Saturday’s Rawlins Pentathlon
100 Yard Fly – 5. Emy Hamblin,7. Khyanne Goode, 8. Leah Moser
100 Yard Back – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 2. Emry Hamblin, 7. Chloe Butcher, 8. Ledah Moser, 9. Morgen Forbush
50 Yard Free – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 2. Emry Hamblin, 3. Chloe Butcher, 6. Leah Moser, 7. Kodee Mann
1 Meter Diving – 1. Myla Ruiz, 2. Anna Sorensen, 5. Aurora Brown, 6. BreeAnna Sweeny, 9. Britney Sweeny
100 Yard Breast – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 3. Chole Butcher, 4. Morgen Forbush, 6. Kiley Walker
100 Yard Free – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim, 2. Emry Hamblin, 3. Chole Butcher, 5. Leah Moser,
Area Cross Country
Green River and Rock Springs results for Saturday’s Green River Invitational
Girls
5. Aubrielle Maes (RS)
6. Isabelle Murdoch (GR)
11. Madison Murdoch (GR)
14. Lily Murdoch (GR)
16. Jayleigh Wright (GR)
23. Morgan Carter (RS)
25. Hadley Banks (RS)
26. Meeka Iwen (GR)
27. Lydia Westenskow (GR)
28. Willie DeVree (RS)
Boys
1. Charles Fossey (RS)
3. Nathan Stevenson (GR)
6. Ethan Sholey (RS)
8. Lucas Night (GR)
15. Quinten Gasaway (RS)
17. Hale Iwen (GR)
21. Shay O’Melia (GR)
23. Ben Bae (RS)
25. Deegan Smith (RS)
29. Dailen Pederson (RS)
32. Tyler Wallendorf (RS)