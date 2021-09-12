Saturday area high school sports scores

Saturday Area High School Football
Farson-Eden 20 – Burlington 10
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Farson-Eden 3 – Manila, Utah 0
From the Rawlins Invitational Tournament
Mountain View 2 – Lyman JV 1
Lyman 2 – Pinedale 0
Mountain View 2 – Lyman 1
Lyman 2 – Buffalo 0
Mountain View 2 – Lander 0 (Championship Match)
Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming
Rock Springs finishes second to Sheridan at Cheyenne Invitational
Green River at Powell meet – no results available
Lyman at Lyman Invitational – no results available
Saturday Area High School Cross County
Top area finishes from the Cheif Nation Invitational at Wyoming Indian
Top Area School Placinigs – Boys (136 total runners)
2. Charles Fossey (RS)
3. Owen Burnett (Mt. View)
52. Brigham Fanos (Lyman)
70. Hale Iwen (GR)
Top Area School Placings – Girls (120 runners
13. Kary Sabey (Lyman)
15. Katie Giorgis (Mt. View)
30. Aubriell Maes (RS)
70. Madison Murdoch (GR)