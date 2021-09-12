Saturday area high school sports scores

Saturday Area High School Football

Farson-Eden 20 – Burlington 10

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Farson-Eden 3 – Manila, Utah 0

From the Rawlins Invitational Tournament

Mountain View 2 – Lyman JV 1

Lyman 2 – Pinedale 0

Mountain View 2 – Lyman 1

Lyman 2 – Buffalo 0

Mountain View 2 – Lander 0 (Championship Match)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs finishes second to Sheridan at Cheyenne Invitational

Green River at Powell meet – no results available

Lyman at Lyman Invitational – no results available

Saturday Area High School Cross County

Top area finishes from the Cheif Nation Invitational at Wyoming Indian

Top Area School Placinigs – Boys (136 total runners)

2. Charles Fossey (RS)

3. Owen Burnett (Mt. View)

52. Brigham Fanos (Lyman)

70. Hale Iwen (GR)

Top Area School Placings – Girls (120 runners

13. Kary Sabey (Lyman)

15. Katie Giorgis (Mt. View)

30. Aubriell Maes (RS)

70. Madison Murdoch (GR)