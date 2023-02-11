Senior Recognition Night for two activities

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored all of their seniors graduating this year from Indoor Track and Speech and Debate. With their loved ones around, the school administration and coaches wished them well with all of their future endeavors. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments thus far!

Speech and Debate Seniors: Tori Hester, Chris Johnson, Amelia Lindsay, and MacKensie Reece

Indoor Track Seniors: Hadley Banks, Saben Carlsen, Zachary Croft, Chloe Dezere, Ryker Elkins, Gracie Nightingale, Dulce Olivas Lucio, Kohen Wagner, and Isabelle Wasseen