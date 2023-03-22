Soccer and Track tournaments cancelled this week

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Winter is still heavy in the air which has caused quite the uproar for the beginning of spring sports across the state of Wyoming.

With more snow showers coming in and out, the Worland Pinnacle Cup for 3A soccer teams has been cancelled this weekend as well as the Laura Chord Memorial Track Meet and the Star Valley Quad Track Meet.

At this time, softball is still scheduled for both Rock Springs and Green River High School.

We will update if any further tournaments get cancelled or postponed.