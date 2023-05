Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The WHSAA and head coaches from around the state have officially released the names of the athletes who have received All-State and All-Conference Honors.

All-State Division

Kodi Allred – Green River (All-State 2022)

Ruby Florencio – Rock Springs

All-Conference Division

Kodi Allerd – Green River

Shelby Carson – Green River

Ashley Anderson – Rock Springs

Ruby Florencio – Rock Springs

Payten Soltis – Rock Springs