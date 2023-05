Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In the rain and shine, the Rock Springs Stallions and the Green River Knights went up against each other at the Paul Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs today. The Stallions were able to come up on top, narrowly beating the Knight, 7-6.

The Green River Knights’ next game is against the Evanston Outlaws on Tuesday, May 9 while the Rock Springs Stallions’ next game is against the Evanston Outlaws on Thursday, May 11.