State Spirit competition successful

CASPER, WYOMING — The annual Wyoming State Spirit Competition was in full attendance tonight as dance and cheer teams all over the state came together for one of the biggest competitions of their season. With tight competition all the way around, Sweetwater County teams pushed through, many even coming home with state titles.

Results from both 3A and 4A Dance and Cheer for Sweetwater County are located below:

3A Hip-Hop

Champion: Evanston (85.530)

1st Runner-Up: Green River (73.430)

2nd Runner-Up: Worland (69.950)

4A Hip-Hop

Champion: Star Valley (95.750)

1st Runner-Up: Rock Springs (94.830)

2nd Runner-Up: Kelly Walsh (93.600)

4A Jazz

Champion: Evanston (94.180)

1st Runner-Up: Kelly Walsh (89.600)

2nd Runner-Up: Star Valley (89.280)

4A All Girl Cheer

Champion: Kelly Walsh (85.900)

1st Runner-Up: Rock Springs (82.700)

2nd Runner-Up: Cheyenne South (82.000)

4A Co-Ed

Champion: Green River (87.400)

1st Runner-Up: Star Valley (85.000)

2nd Runner-Up: Rock Springs (82.900)

4A Game Day

Champion: Cheyenne South (97.900)

1st Runner-Up: Green River (97.850)

2nd Runner-Up: Kelly Walsh (94.750)