Sticks fly as the Oilers clutch a narrow victory over the Prospectors for the second game in a row

Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Prospectors matched sticks against the Vernal Oilers again tonight. The pucks dropped at 7:35 p.m. Tonight, the boys rocked one-of-a-kind 80’s inspired jerseys. During the game, the crowd could vote for the player’s favorite jersey. All proceeds from the game go right back to the team.

Tonight they lost, 5-4, with a loss last night of 3-0. They play against the Vernal Oilers again tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in Vernal, UT.

The loss dropped Rock Springs’ season record to 14-22-2, while the Northwest Division-leading Oilers are now 26-2-1.