Sweetwater County hosts Regional and State Soccer

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyoming Soccer Teams are winding down their seasons within the next couple of weeks landing them right here in Sweetwater County for 4A West Regional Soccer and 3A and 4A State Soccer Tournaments.

4A West Regional Soccer is the first on the list to be welcomed into Sweetwater County. The three-day matchup held from May 11-13 will feature both the girls’ and boys’ teams from Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Rock Springs, and Star Valley. These games will be held at the Rock Springs High School Tiger Stadium as well as the Rock Springs Junior High field. Tickets are $4.00 per adult/game and $3.00 per student/game OR $10.00 per adult/all games and $7.00 per student/all games. The results of the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournaments will decide who will be competing for the state title.

4A West Regional Girls Bracket

4A West Regional Boys Bracket

Following the weekend of Regional Soccer, all 3A and qualified 4A girls’ and boys’ teams will be competing for the state titles on both Rock Springs and Green River fields. The State Tournament is set to kick off on May 18 and go through May 20. Tickets for these tournaments are $6.00 per adult/game and $4.00 per student/game OR $22.00 per adult/all games and $17.00 per student/all games.

4A State Schedule

3A State Schedule

Brackets