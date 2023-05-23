Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today, Green River High School athletic Tanner Mosely signed his letter of intent to play football at Concordia University Chicago in River Forest, Illinois.

Mosely chose Concordia University Chicago because of its academics and the coaches. “Coaches were always talking to me, constantly keeping in touch with me. They kept asking me about what was going on with my life and just chose it because of that, the bond that we already had,” Mosley stated.

Mosley chose Illinois because it is somewhere new and new to explore. He will be studying Kinesiology while attending college. Mosley expressed that he wants to stay in sports and be an athletic trainer.

Mosley started playing football in the 7th grade. He plays guard or center and will continue his career in those positions.

When asked what he loved most about the sport, Mosley expressed, “The friends that I have and the bonds I have made, along with the bonds I have made with the coaches.” His favorite memory is, “My freshman year, going to Cody and staying overnight. A couple of my friends, we were just being young teenagers. Me and my friends decided to mess around, it just kind of just sticks with you.”

Mosley said that he will miss his friends and family the most. He would like to “thank everyone that was in the process of trusting me and everyone that was here for the journey.”