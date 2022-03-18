The annual Coed Wind and Mud Hockey Tournament starts tonight

Wyo4News photo of the Rock Springs Miners

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- The annual Coed Wind and Mud Hockey Tournament is starting tonight at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. This will be free for spectators and there will be concessions every day of the tournament. The first match will begin tonight at 6:00 p.m. and there will be two matches following at 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Our local Rock Springs Miners will be playing tonight at 8:30 p.m. against the Ogden Clusterpucks.

Starting tomorrow the tournament will last all day. At 8:15 a.m. there will be 9 matches, the last one being at 9:45 p.m. The Rock Springs Miners will be playing three times tomorrow starting at 9:30 a.m. where they will take on the Brute Squad. The next Miners match will be at 4:45 p.m. and that will be against the Law Dogs. The last match the Miners will play tomorrow is at 7:15 p.m. and that will be against the Salt Lake Julies.

The winning teams will return on Sunday to play in the semi-finals starting at 10:30 a.m. and again at 11:45 a.m. The winners of the semi-finals will face off on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Below is a full list of all the times and teams playing at the tournament.

Photo submitted by Allison Volcic

Allison Volcic wants to give a special thank you, stating, “Thanks to the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board for the generous grant they awarded the Rec Center to host this tournament! Your support is much appreciated!”