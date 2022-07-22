The Green River Knights are headed to state

Photo Credit GR Knights American Legion Baseball Post 28

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Green River- For the first time ever, all three of the Green River Knights teams are headed to state. The Class A Wyoming American Legion Baseball State Tournament is going to be held at Milward L. Simpson Stadium in Cody starting Monday, July 25.

The game that gave the Green River Knights A team the opportunity to go to state, was the final win during their district tournament last week against Riverton. To qualify for state, teams must be able to win several games at the district tournaments. “We’re excited about the opportunity to get to go to State,” said manager Ben Lail.

“This season has had its ups and downs,” said Green River Knight, Jax Peterson. The Green River Knights have won over 20 games this season, but it took a lot of hard work to make this happen. “It takes every player working hard to win,” said Ben. The team begins getting together as early as November every year, making this about an 8 to 9-month process. Ben stated that there is a lot of hard work involved during these months and that the team spent a lot of time this season traveling around Wyoming to the many games.

“I want to thank everyone from Green River and Sweetwater County. This kind of thing takes a whole community. I want to thank the coaches, staff, and players as well. They have all been working really hard, and in my eyes, these kids are the best players in the state and we love them so much,” said Ben.

Peterson wanted to also add, “I want to thank my team for being here and thank the community and coaches for all of their support.”

Sponsored by

Tom Whitmore

Team manager

Benjamin Lail

Team Roster

#0 Skyler Lee

First Base

#1 Dawson Peter

Right Field

#2 Benjamin Lail

Catcher

#5 Casey Clark

Left Field

#9 Lander Welch

Third Base

#10 Quentin Liebelt

Center Field

#13 Marcos Molina

Second Base

#16 Dallyn Smith

Shortstop

#18 Jace Paoli

Center Field

#23 Richard Peterson

Shortstop

#24 Ryker Dane

Right Field

#29 Ashton Eldredge

Pitcher

#42 Dane Catlin

First Base