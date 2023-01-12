Thoman-Jackman Tournament held tomorrow and Saturday

Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The annual Thoman-Jackman Tournament wrestling duels are being held again this year. There will be duels held at Green River High School, Green River Recreation Center, and Rock Springs High School.

The tournament is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 14, and will be comprised of 20 teams from all over the state of Wyoming and surrounding areas. On Friday, the weigh-in will take place at the Green River High School Wrestling Room at 1:00 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., round one of wrestling will begin. On Saturday, weigh-in will take place at 9:00 a.m., and wrestling to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Green River Rec. Center or Rock Springs High School.

Keep track of the wrestling results by clicking the link below:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/Login.jsp?TIM=1673541836460&twSessionId=ocnncjzlyv&tName=2023%20Thoman-Jackman&state=&sDate=&eDate=&lastName=&firstName=&teamName=&sfvString=&city=&gbId=&camps=false

There are four components to this tournament.

DUAL TEAM TOURNAMENT – VARSITY BOYS : They will wrestle to an overall TEAM Champion

: They will wrestle to an overall TEAM Champion INDIVIDUAL VARSITY GIRL’S TOURNAMENT : Bracketed Tournament for the Girls that will take place both Friday and Saturday with Championship Matches in the GRHS Main Gym following the Varsity Boys Championship Dual Meet and prior to the Best-of-the-Best Dual Meet

: Bracketed Tournament for the Girls that will take place both Friday and Saturday with Championship Matches in the GRHS Main Gym following the Varsity Boys Championship Dual Meet and prior to the Best-of-the-Best Dual Meet INDIVIDUAL JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS TOURNAMENT : Bracketed Tournament for the JV Boys that will take place both Friday and Saturday

: Bracketed Tournament for the JV Boys that will take place both Friday and Saturday GIRLS VARSITY CHAMPIONSHIPS & BOYS VARSITY BEST OF THE BEST: The finale to the Thoman-Jackman Wrestling Tournament are the Girls Varsity Tournament Championship Matches and the Best-of-the-Best Dual which is a match-up of the top competitors at each weight class from the Boys Varsity Dual Tournament. Using a specific set of criteria, the top 2 wrestlers from each weight are selected to compete against each other in what is known as the Best of the Best.

Friday, January 13 Schedule

Round 1 (2:30-3:45 p.m.):

Pool A: GRHS Main Gym Mat 1: Green River vs. Buffalo Mat 2: Laramie vs. Mountain View BYE – Cokeville Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys

Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym Mat 3: Worland vs. Cheyenne South Mat 4: Salem Hills, UT vs. Lyman BYE – Uintah, UT (Varsity 2)

Pool C: Green River Rec. Center Mat 5: Evanston vs. Riverton Mat 6: Rawlins vs. Campbell County BYE – Grantsville, UT

Poo l D: RSHS Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Rifle, CO Mat 8: Pinedale vs. Wheatland BYE – Rock Springs



Round 2 (3:45-5:00 p.m.):

Pool A: GRHS Main Gym Mat 1: Green River vs. Mountain View Mat 2: Laramie vs. Cokeville BYE – Buffalo Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys

Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym Mat 3: Worland vs. Lyman Mat 4: Salem Hills, UT vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2) BYE – Cheyenne South

Pool C: Green River Rec. Center Mat 5: Evanston vs. Campbell County Mat 6: Rawlins vs. Grantsville, UT BYE – Riverton

Poo l D: RSHS Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Wheatland Mat 8: Pinedale vs. Rock Springs BYE – Rifle, CO



Round 3 (5:00-6:15 p.m.):

Pool A: GRHS Main Gym Mat 1: Green River vs. Cokeville Mat 2: Mountain View vs. Buffalo BYE – Laramie Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys

Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym Mat 3: Worland vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2) Mat 4: Lyman vs. Cheyenne South BYE – Salem Hills, UT

Pool C: Green River Rec. Center Mat 5: Rawlins vs. Riverton Mat 6: Grantsville, UT vs. Campbell County BYE – Evanston

Poo l D: RSHS Mat 7: Pinedale vs. Rifle, CO Mat 8: Rock Springs vs. Wheatland BYE – Uintah, UT (Varsity 1)



Round 4 (6:15-7:30 p.m.):

Pool A: GRHS Main Gym Mat 1: Laramie vs. Buffalo Mat 2: Mountain View vs. Cokeville BYE – Green River Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys

Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym Mat 3: Salem Hills, UT vs. Cheyenne South Mat 4: Lyman vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2) BYE – Worland

Pool C: Green River Rec. Center Mat 5: Evanston vs. Rawlins Mat 6: Grantsville, UT vs. Riverton BYE – Campbell County

Poo l D: RSHS Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Pinedale Mat 8: Rock Springs vs. Rifle, CO BYE – Wheatland



Round 5 (7:30-8:45 p.m.):

Pool A: GRHS Main Gym Mat 1: Green River vs. Laramie Mat 2: Buffalo vs. Cokeville BYE – Mountain View Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys

Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym Mat 3: Worland vs. Salem Hills, UT Mat 4: Cheyenne South vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2) BYE – Lyman

Pool C: Green River Rec. Center Mat 5: Evanston vs. Grantsville, UT Mat 6: Campbell County vs. Riverton BYE – Rawlins

Poo l D: RSHS Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Rock Springs Mat 8: Wheatland vs. Rifle, CO BYE – Pinedale



Saturday’s schedule TBD