Thoman-Jackman Tournament held tomorrow and Saturday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The annual Thoman-Jackman Tournament wrestling duels are being held again this year. There will be duels held at Green River High School, Green River Recreation Center, and Rock Springs High School.
The tournament is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 14, and will be comprised of 20 teams from all over the state of Wyoming and surrounding areas. On Friday, the weigh-in will take place at the Green River High School Wrestling Room at 1:00 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., round one of wrestling will begin. On Saturday, weigh-in will take place at 9:00 a.m., and wrestling to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Green River Rec. Center or Rock Springs High School.
Keep track of the wrestling results by clicking the link below:
There are four components to this tournament.
- DUAL TEAM TOURNAMENT – VARSITY BOYS: They will wrestle to an overall TEAM Champion
- INDIVIDUAL VARSITY GIRL’S TOURNAMENT: Bracketed Tournament for the Girls that will take place both Friday and Saturday with Championship Matches in the GRHS Main Gym following the Varsity Boys Championship Dual Meet and prior to the Best-of-the-Best Dual Meet
- INDIVIDUAL JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS TOURNAMENT: Bracketed Tournament for the JV Boys that will take place both Friday and Saturday
- GIRLS VARSITY CHAMPIONSHIPS & BOYS VARSITY BEST OF THE BEST: The finale to the Thoman-Jackman Wrestling Tournament are the Girls Varsity Tournament Championship Matches and the Best-of-the-Best Dual which is a match-up of the top competitors at each weight class from the Boys Varsity Dual Tournament. Using a specific set of criteria, the top 2 wrestlers from each weight are selected to compete against each other in what is known as the Best of the Best.
Friday, January 13 Schedule
Round 1 (2:30-3:45 p.m.):
- Pool A: GRHS Main Gym
- Mat 1: Green River vs. Buffalo
- Mat 2: Laramie vs. Mountain View
- BYE – Cokeville
- Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys
- Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym
- Mat 3: Worland vs. Cheyenne South
- Mat 4: Salem Hills, UT vs. Lyman
- BYE – Uintah, UT (Varsity 2)
- Pool C: Green River Rec. Center
- Mat 5: Evanston vs. Riverton
- Mat 6: Rawlins vs. Campbell County
- BYE – Grantsville, UT
- Pool D: RSHS
- Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Rifle, CO
- Mat 8: Pinedale vs. Wheatland
- BYE – Rock Springs
Round 2 (3:45-5:00 p.m.):
- Pool A: GRHS Main Gym
- Mat 1: Green River vs. Mountain View
- Mat 2: Laramie vs. Cokeville
- BYE – Buffalo
- Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys
- Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym
- Mat 3: Worland vs. Lyman
- Mat 4: Salem Hills, UT vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2)
- BYE – Cheyenne South
- Pool C: Green River Rec. Center
- Mat 5: Evanston vs. Campbell County
- Mat 6: Rawlins vs. Grantsville, UT
- BYE – Riverton
- Pool D: RSHS
- Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Wheatland
- Mat 8: Pinedale vs. Rock Springs
- BYE – Rifle, CO
Round 3 (5:00-6:15 p.m.):
- Pool A: GRHS Main Gym
- Mat 1: Green River vs. Cokeville
- Mat 2: Mountain View vs. Buffalo
- BYE – Laramie
- Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys
- Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym
- Mat 3: Worland vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2)
- Mat 4: Lyman vs. Cheyenne South
- BYE – Salem Hills, UT
- Pool C: Green River Rec. Center
- Mat 5: Rawlins vs. Riverton
- Mat 6: Grantsville, UT vs. Campbell County
- BYE – Evanston
- Pool D: RSHS
- Mat 7: Pinedale vs. Rifle, CO
- Mat 8: Rock Springs vs. Wheatland
- BYE – Uintah, UT (Varsity 1)
Round 4 (6:15-7:30 p.m.):
- Pool A: GRHS Main Gym
- Mat 1: Laramie vs. Buffalo
- Mat 2: Mountain View vs. Cokeville
- BYE – Green River
- Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys
- Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym
- Mat 3: Salem Hills, UT vs. Cheyenne South
- Mat 4: Lyman vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2)
- BYE – Worland
- Pool C: Green River Rec. Center
- Mat 5: Evanston vs. Rawlins
- Mat 6: Grantsville, UT vs. Riverton
- BYE – Campbell County
- Pool D: RSHS
- Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Pinedale
- Mat 8: Rock Springs vs. Rifle, CO
- BYE – Wheatland
Round 5 (7:30-8:45 p.m.):
- Pool A: GRHS Main Gym
- Mat 1: Green River vs. Laramie
- Mat 2: Buffalo vs. Cokeville
- BYE – Mountain View
- Mat 9: Girls vs. Junior Varsity Boys
- Pool B: GRHS Aux. Gym
- Mat 3: Worland vs. Salem Hills, UT
- Mat 4: Cheyenne South vs. Uintah, UT (Varsity 2)
- BYE – Lyman
- Pool C: Green River Rec. Center
- Mat 5: Evanston vs. Grantsville, UT
- Mat 6: Campbell County vs. Riverton
- BYE – Rawlins
- Pool D: RSHS
- Mat 7: Uintah, UT (Varsity 1) vs. Rock Springs
- Mat 8: Wheatland vs. Rifle, CO
- BYE – Pinedale
Saturday’s schedule TBD