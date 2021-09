Thursday area scores/Friday sports schedules

Area Thursday High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Green River 1 (Lady Tigers have now won 11 straight matches)

Mountain View 3 – Big Piney 0

Lyman 3 – Rich County, Utah 0

Area Friday High School Volleyball Schedule

Lyman, Mountain View at Rawlins Volleyball Invitational

Area Friday High School Football

Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs 6 p.m.

Green River at Buffalo

Cokeville at Lyman 11 a.m.

Lovell at Mountain View 4 p.m.

Area Friday High School Tennis

Cheyenne South at Green River 4 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Rock Springs 4 p.m.



Area Friday Girls High School Swimming

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Invite Duals

Green River at Lander Duals

Lyman and Sublette County at Kemmerer Invitational

Area High School Cross Country

None