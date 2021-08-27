Tiger football and many other fall sports starting today and Saturday

August 27, 2021 — The Wyoming high school fall season will be very active starting today, and Saturday as many area teams see their first action of the season.

The high school football season starts today in Rock Springs when the Tigers open their season with a home game against Campbell County. The kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Only 4A teams will start regular season play today.

In Green River, the 3A Wolves and 2A Mountain View will scrimmage tonight at 6 p.m. at Wolves stadium.

Girls swimming: Rock Springs will travel to Rawlins while Green River is at the Laramie Relays today.

Volleyball: Rock Springs will be at the two-day Cheyenne Invitational in volleyball, while Green River will play at the Cokeville Invitational. Area volleyball teams from Pinedale, Lyman, and Mountain View will also compete in Cokeville through Saturday.

Golf: Green River and Rock Springs will finish play today at the Rock Springs Invitational at the White Mountain Golf Course.

Cross country: Green River High School will host their invitational meet on Saturday. Rock Springs, Lyman, and Lander are scheduled to compete. Mountain View will travel to Salt Lake City on Saturday.