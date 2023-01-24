Tiger Rhythm Dance Team pushing to regain state titles

Tiger Rhythm Dance Team – Photo Courtesy of Laura Christensen

Emma Marsing and Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — The former six-time state champions in 4-A Dance are hoping to regain their state titles this coming Friday at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, Wyoming.

Head Coach Laura Christensen stated, “This group is super strong technically, strength-wise, and they get along incredibly well. I think they are going to do exceptionally well this year. They all communicate well, they train well, and they want to put in the hard work this year.”

This season they have implemented a new conditioning program specifically made for dancers. Every morning at 5:30 a.m., they start with strength, conditioning, flexibility, and technique. After that, they move into their routines wrapping up their hour to hour and a half practice each day.

The team began working on their state routines in July of 2022 and is planning to compete in both 4-A Jazz and 4-A Hip-Hop. The team is made up of 23 dancers, with 16 on their Jazz Team and 17 on their Hip-Hop Team. They do hold auditions for what dancers will be competing in each category.

Christensen stated that her favorite part about state is, “Getting to see the competition grow better each year. I love to see everyone progressing. I feel like there was a time when the state of Wyoming was behind the game. I feel like we are slowly but surely moving up to a higher level. You never want to go to state and feel like you don’t have competitors at your level.”

TRDT is headed to Nationals March 3-5, 2023 for the second time this year in Florida. Their preparation will be relatively similar after state with a few minor adjustments. Christensen stated, “The National level is nothing like I have ever seen before. I really feel it is an honor that we get to attend Nationals.”

Last year, TRDT was about a point and a point and a half away from reaching the finals division. They are hoping with the strong team they have this year, they will make the finals division. The team got their bid to compete at Nationals this year at the NDA Camp they attended this past summer.

The team had seven try out for the All-State team this year, leading to all seven making the team.

Head Coach Laura Christensen and Assistant Coach Amber Serna – Photo Courtesy of Laura Christensen

Christensen has been Head Coach for the dance program for the past 22 years. Christensen has been nominated for Coach of the Year this season once again. She won that award in both 2021 and 2022. She explained that it is such an honor to win this award that is nominated by her peers.

Christensen would like to thank the community for all of their support for TRDT. They have many fundraisers that help them get to the state and national levels. She stated, “Rock Springs always, always pulls through and they are a huge part of our success”. Christensen also wanted to say a huge thank you to their assistant coach, Amber Serna. She is a huge part of this team and Christensen couldn’t do it without her. Lastly, she wanted to thank the parents for all they do and for spoiling them this year.