Tiger Softball splits matches against Natrona County, Wolves softball falls to Kelly Walsh

Wyo4News Photo

Dylan Rohrer, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY – The Tigers and Wolves softball programs were back on the mound yesterday for in-conference action.

The Tigers team split their two matches against Natrona County, taking the first game with a score of 18-10, and falling in the second game 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Wolves team lost both of their contests to Kelly Walsh, dropping the first game 13-3 and the second 16-1.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday at home against Kelly Walsh. Catch the Wolves back in action when they take on Rock Springs at home on Thursday.

