Tiger/Wolves Saturday tennis in Cheyenne

September 14, 2021 — Both the Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams competed against Cheyenne schools Saturday taking on East and Central High Schools.

Green River 2 – Cheyenne East 3 (Girls)

#1Singles – Gabrielle Heiser won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

#2 Singles – Megan Counts won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Strange lost 3-6, 5-7

#2 Doubles – Brown/Strauss lost 6-2, 3-6, 1-6

#3 Doubles – Schuh/Skinner lost 1-6, 1-6

Green River 5 – Cheyenne East 0

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova won 6-0, 6-1

#2 Singles – Korbin Arnell won 6-1, 6-4

#1 Doubles – Friel/Tirrell won 6-1, 6-0

#2 Doubles – Wendle/Findlow won 6-1, 6-2

#3 Doubles – Arellano/Ross won 6-0, 6-0

Green River 2 – Cheyenne Central 3 (Girls)

#1Singles – Gabrielle Heiser lost 6-3, 1-6, 2-6

#2 Singles – Megan Counts won 6-2, 6-2

#1 Doubles – Harrison/Strange won 6-2, 7-6

#2 Doubles – Brown/B. STrange lost 2-6, 6-7

#3 Doubles – Travis/Skinner lost 2-6, 4-6

Green River 2 – Cheyenne Central 3 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Braxton Cordova won 6-3, 6-1

#2 Singles – Korbin Arnell lost 5-7, 2-6

#1 Doubles – Friel/Tirrell won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

#2 Doubles – Wendle/Findlow lost 3-6, 3-6

#3 Doubles – Arellano/Ross lost 4-6, 4-6

Rock Springs 0 Cheyenne East 5 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Karlie Nadrup lost 3-6, 3-6

#2 Singles – Isabella Rodriquez lost 2-6, 1-6

#1 Doubles – Jones/Palinek lost 3-6, 1-6

#2 Doubles – Hollingshead/Hamblin lost 0-6, 1-6

#3 Doubles – Cox/Woodward lost 0-6, 1-6

Rock Springs 1 – Cheyenne East 4 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Jaxson Smith lost 0-6, 1-6

#2 Singles – Tegan Convover lost 7-6, 0-6, 3-6

#1 Doubles – Atkinson/Davies lost 4-6, 3-6

#2 Doubles – Anderson/Fox won 6-2, 6-3

#3 Doubles – Yeshur/Smith lost 4-6, 2-6

Rock Springs 0 – Cheyenne Central 5 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Karlie Nadrup lost 0-6, 0-6

#2 Singles – Abbey Jones lost 0-6, 1-6

#1 Doubles – Rodriquez/Palinek lost 1-6, 1-6

#2 Doubles – Hollingshead/Hamblin lost 1-6, 0-6

#3 Doubles – Cox/Woodward lost 2-6, 2-6

Rock Springs 0 – Cheyenne Central 5 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Jaxson Smith lost 1-6, 1-6

#2 Singles – Tegan Convover lost 3-6,1-6

#1 Doubles – Atkinson/Davies lost 2-6, 5-7

#2 Doubles – Anderson/Fox lost 4-6, 2-6

#3 Doubles – Yeshur/Meats lost 0-6, 0-6