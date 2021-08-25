Tigers 4th in WyoPreps preseason 4A football poll

August 25, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tigers football team finished fourth in the recent 4A WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Preseason Football Poll. The Tigers, who made the playoffs last year in completing a 5-5 season, garnered one first-place vote and 120 total voting points.

Defeating state champion Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin, who lost to East in the championship game, shared the top spot with 171 points each. Sheridan (129 points) was third, with Natrona County (81 points) finished fifth. Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh also received votes.

The Tigers will open the season this Friday night against Campbell County.

In the 3A poll, Jackson is number one, just edging out defending champion Cody. Green River did not receive any votes in the poll. The Wolves will open the season on September 3 at Lander but will scrimmage Mountain View this Friday at GRHS.

The 2A poll has Torrington on top with Wheatland number two. Mountain View is listed at number, just ahead of the defending state champ Lyman. Lovell rounds out the poll. 2A teams will open their regular season next week.

Defending 6-Man football champs Farson-Eden finished second in their preseason poll behind Meeteetse, who they defeated last year for the title. The Pronghorns received three first-place votes to Metteetses seven. the 6-Man regular season will start next week.

The complete WyoPreps.com poll can be found here.