Tigers and Lady Tigers fall short tonight

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was an eventful weekend as the Rock Springs High School Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted three games. Tonight, the Lady Tigers came up just a little short against the Braves with a score of 35-48. The Tigers fought hard within the last minute as the score stayed steady with a one-point difference. With just 11 seconds left, the Tigers couldn’t convert and the game ended with a final score of 59-60.

Both teams will play against Riverton on the 17th at Tiger Arena.