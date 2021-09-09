Tigers are now top-rated in 4A football

September 9, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tigers football team is the state’s new #1 rated 4A team in the latest WyoPreps polls. Last Friday, the Tigers defeated previously top-rated Thunder Basin 33-16 in Gillette to jump from #3 to #1 in this week’s poll. Sheridan remained at #2, with Thunder Basin falling to #3. Cheyenne East and Kelly Walsh round out the top five. Rock Springs will host #5 Kelly Walsh this Friday.
Green River did not receive any votes in the 3A poll. The Wolves travel to Buffalo on Friday.
Lyman is #2 in this week’s 2A poll with Mountain View #3. Wheatland holds down the top spot in the 2A poll. Lyman is home against Cokeville, while Mountain View will host #5 Lovell.
Despite a lopsided-sided 65-24 win over Guernsey-Sunrise last Friday, Farson-Eden fell to #3 in this week’s 6-Man poll. Meeteetse is one top followed by Encampment. The Pronghorns will host Burlington Saturday afternoon.