Lady Tigers go undefeated at Evanston Tournament

September 5, 2021 – It was quite a Friday and Saturday for the Rock Springs High School volleyball team at the Evanston Border Wars Volleyball Tournament. The tournament features matches between teams from Wyoming against teams from Utah and Idaho.

Rock Springs faced seven out-of-state opponents and registered seven wins against each, including shutouts in six of those matches. The only set the Lady Tigers lost was against Hillcrest of Midvale, Utah, on Saturday.

After dropping their first three matches of the season at the Cheyenne Invitational on Friday, August 27, Rock Springs has now put together a 10-match winning streak.

Rock Springs Volleyball Results from Evanston (courtesy of MaxPreps):

Rock Springs 2 – Murray, Utah 0 (Friday)

Rock Springs 2 – Hillcrest, Idaho Falls 0 (Friday)

Rock Springs 2 – Grace, Idaho 0 (Friday)

Rock Springs 2 – Jordan, Sandy, Utah 0 (Saturday)

Rock Springs 2 – Uintah, Vernal, Utah 0 (Saturday)

Rock Springs 3 – Hillcrest, Midvale, Utah 1 (Saturday)

Rock Springs 3 – Providence Hall, Herriman, Utah 0 (Saturday)

Rock Springs will host Green River Thursday at 5 p.m.

Mountain View and Lyman also competed in the tournament, but scores and results were not available.