Tigers retain #1 spot in 4A football poll, Pronghorns move up in 6-Man

September 15, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tiger football team celebrated their new status as the state’s top-rated 4A high school football team with a dominating 52-0 home win over previously undefeated and fifth-ranked Casper Kelly Walsh. For that effort, the Tigers are again the top-rated team in the 4A WyoPreps poll. Rock Springs received 17 of the 19 first-place votes cast by coaches and media members this week. The other two went to this week’s Tigers opponent, Sheridan Broncs, the poll’s second-rated team. Rock Springs will travel to Sheridan this Friday night for a 6 p.m. game.

This week, Gillette’s Thunder Basin remained at #3, with Cheyenne East and Casper Natrona rounding out the 4A top five.

Farson-Farson moved up to #2 in the 6-Man poll after a hard-fought 20-10 home win over Burlington last Saturday. Meeteetse is still the top-rated team. Farson-Eden will travel to #5 Encampment Saturday.

Green River did not receive any votes in this week’s 3A poll. The Wolves will look to gain their first win of the season Friday night when they host Lovell in their home opener at 6 p.m. Cody is this week’s #1 rated 2A team.

In the 2A rankings, Lyman stayed at #2 behind Wheatland. Lyman is coming off a 30-20 win over Cokeville last Friday and travels to #3 Lovell for a Friday night game. Mountain View fell out of the 2A top five after losing 20-7 to Lovell last Friday afternoon. The Eagles will be at Cokeville Friday afternoon.

For the complete poll results, click here.