Tigers victorious over Wolves in softball double-header

Rock Springs Softball – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Even though the games were canceled yesterday, today the Lady Tigers went up against the Lady Wolves in softball tonight at the Paul Wataha Recreation Area for a double-header. The Lady Tigers stayed on top most of the first game, as the “Wolves rallied from an 11-6 deficit and tied it in the 7th. Green River took a 12-11 lead, but Rock Springs got a 2-run game-winning 1B from Frazier in the 9th,” according to WyoPreps. Lady Tigers won in the 9th inning with a 13-12 victory. During the second game, the Lady Tigers dominated the Lady Wolves, 12-6.