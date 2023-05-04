Tommy Dalton signs to Western for wrestling

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School senior and three-time State Champion wrestler Tommy Dalton signs his letter of intent for Western Wyoming Community College. Dalton will take his wrestling skills to the National Championship Western Wyoming program next year.

“I am so excited. It was just the best option all around. I had a lot of offers, from schools around the country. Some D2, some D3, but I know what their program has and what it can make with me. It’s twelve miles away so I can still see my family. It’s just such a great program with great coaching. I know going there I am going to get better. Whether it’s a little bit or a lot,” Dalton explained.

Dalton is unsure what he will study. “Western was also perfect for me because I can get my generals out of the way and start thinking about what I want to do after wrestling.”

Currently, Dalton wrestles in the 145-weight division. His favorite thing about wrestling is competition. “Wrestling is just the best because you have that team aspect but you also have that individual aspect. I love the mix. I can be on the mat and still win state title.” Dalton was 4 or 5 years old when he started wrestling. He was a grappler and was grateful for Tony Knezovich, who helped bring out the competitiveness in him as he became a better wrestler.

Dalton will miss “just seeing everyday friends and best friends since they are all leaving. But I am close to my siblings and family, so I will get to see them.”

Dalton wanted to thank all the coaches he has had, as well as all the Western Wyoming coaches for giving him the opportunity to play for them.

Coach Josh Wisniewski stated, “I am very excited about the opportunity that Tommy has. He has a great work ethic and leadership skills in the sport of wrestling. I know he’ll do great at the next level. We’re going to miss him, but he’s going to move on to bigger and better things.”

Coach Eric Wright mentioned, “He’s going to be successful. He works hard and does everything he needs to do. It’s going to be a good extension to the next chapter in his wrestling career.”