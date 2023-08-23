Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tonight marks the last night to purchase a Wolves Card for the 2023 season. All funds raised from these cards will go towards the players year in terms of gear, equipment, traveling costs, etc.

Tonight, August 23, players from the Wolves Football Team will be throughout the community between 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. selling cards. Members of the team will also be in front of the high school between 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as well.

The cards cost $25.00 and can be paid through cash, a check made out to Green River High School, or through credit card.

For further questions or to ensure a player gets one to you, you can contact Matthew Freze at (307) 872-8351.