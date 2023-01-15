Total team effort pushes Cowgirls past SJSU

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [GOWYO.COM]

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA — The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled out a tough, defensive battle Saturday afternoon on the road, defeating San Jose State 64-48. Emily Mellema was the only Cowgirl in double figures with 12, but five others scored eight or more in the victory.

The first quarter was disjointed offensively as both teams played strong defense. UW held a 10-7 lead after the first 10 minutes of the game. Wyoming turned the ball over six times in the first quarter while holding the Spartans to just 3-of-13 shooting.

In the second quarter, the Cowgirls continued to turn the ball over, with another six miscues in the frame. However, the inside-outside game was working for Wyoming in the quarter as the inside game got going with Allyson Fertig and Tommi Olson and Ola Ustowska both hit 3-pointers. UW led by as many as nine late in the half, 27-18 and took a 27-20 lead into halftime.

Despite turning the ball over 18 times, Wyoming outscored the Spartans 17-13 in points off turnovers.

“Contributions from pretty much everybody that saw minutes, which was awesome,” said Associate Head Coach Ryan Larsen postgame.

“I’m very happy for Ola, those were timely 3-pointers. Emily, she did a great job knocking down those free throws late. It’s hard to win and it’s really hard to win on the road.”

The Cowgirls will close-out their three-game road trip Monday night at Nevada as they look for win number five in-a-row.