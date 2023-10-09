Two Sweetwater County tennis athletes receive All-State recognition

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — The Wyoming State Tennis season officially came to a close a few weeks ago and with that, the Wyoming Coaches Association has officially released the names of those who received All-State Honors.

These honors are not voted on and come directly from the finishing placement at the state level. The Wyoming Coaches Association notes that “The team will consist of the athletes who finish first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth place in Singles Bracket #1, first, second and third place in Singles Bracket #2, first, second and third place in Double Bracket #1, and the first and second place finishers in Double Brackets #2 and #3.”

Green River High School All-State

Brianna Strauss

Rock Springs High School All-State

Karli Nandrup (2x All-State recipient)