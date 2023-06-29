UW announces 2 p.m. game times for Portland and New Mexico home football games

Photo Courtesy of University of Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

June 29, 2023 — Afternoon kickoffs for two home football games have been set by the University of Wyoming. Wyoming home games versus Portland State on Saturday, Sept. 9, and versus New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 30, will both kick off at 2 p.m., Mountain Time from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. All Wyoming Cowboy games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99. 7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Five of Wyoming’s seven home game times have now been set.

Wyoming’s home game against Portland State on Sept. 9 will be Campus Pass Day and Band Day. The Sept. 30 New Mexico game will celebrate Homecoming and Parents’ Weekend at the University of Wyoming.

The Cowboys will kick off the season hosting Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

2023 the University of Wyoming Football Schedule