University of Wyoming announces 2023 soccer schedule

Photo courtesy of the University of Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin announced her team’s 2023 soccer schedule Monday. The Cowgirls are slated to play 19 regular-season games with one exhibition match.

“We are excited about our schedule,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “It provides us an opportunity to compete against different types of programs from different conferences. It’s an opportunity to play opponents that we haven’t had on the schedule in recent past and return to a couple teams that have come to us.”

The season begins Aug. 12 with an exhibition against Southern Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. The regular season commences at home Aug. 17 against Colorado School of Mines at 4 p.m.

The remainder of the non-conference slate features home matches against Weber State (Aug. 20), Northern Colorado (Sept. 3) and Idaho State (Sept. 7). The Cowgirls’ match against North Colorado will also be Senior Day and Alumni Weekend. Wyoming rounds out its non-conference schedule, traveling to South Dakota (Aug. 24), Omaha (Aug. 27), Louisville (Sept. 10) and North Dakota (Sept. 14).

“Getting to travel to Louisville is going to be a very special experience,” Corbin said. “They have a phenomenal facility that we are excited to play in. Getting to expose our players to the ACC and being able to compete against a team of that caliber is going to be really exciting. It’s going to prepare us for an always competitive Mountain West.”

The Cowgirls open Mountain West Conference play with home games against UNLV (Sept. 21) and Nevada (Sept. 24). They take their longest road trip of the season – at Boise State (Sept. 28), Utah State (Oct. 1), San Jose State (Oct. 5) and Fresno State (Oct. 8) – before a home games against Front Range foes Air Force (Oct. 12) and Colorado College (Oct. 15).

Wyoming closes the regular season with road matches at San Diego State (Oct. 19) and New Mexico (Oct. 22) before its home finale against rival Colorado State (Oct. 26). The Cowgirls host the MW Tournament beginning Oct. 29 with the semifinals occurring Nov. 1 and the title game on Nov. 3.