UW Basketball team adds Nick Whitmore to coaching staff

LARAMIE, WYOMING — University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the addition of Nick Whitmore to the coaching staff on Monday. Whitmore comes to Wyoming after serving as head coach at the Prep School level for nearly a decade producing 39 Division I players and one First Round NBA Draft pick. He has also coached 30 players that have gone to play professionally including a First Round NBA talent and recruited players from 11 different countries.

“I am very excited with the addition of Nick and his family to the Cowboys basketball community,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I have known Nick for many years, and he is an up-and-coming coach who will impact the program in many different areas. Being a very successful prep school coach at the Asheville School and New Hampton School Prep, he has established a vast network of recruiting contacts not only here in the States but internationally.”

Whitmore has been the head coach at the Ashville School in Ashville, N.C. since 2019. He led Ashville to three-straight titles and attracted the first Top-100 player in school history. Whitmore is one of the top recruiters of national and international talent attracting National Team players from Turkey, Greece, Germany, France, Latvia Puerto Rico, United States, and the Netherlands.

“I want to thank Coach Linder, Director of Athletics Tom Burman, and the entire University of Wyoming community for the opportunity to be a part of the Cowboy basketball program,” Whitmore said. “Coach Linder has a track record of winning and doing things the right way. I am so excited to be a part of what he is building, and I look forward to doing my part to help this program compete at the highest possible level. My family and I are thrilled to immerse ourselves in the community, and I cannot wait to get to work!”

He spent sent six years coaching at the New Hampton School one of the nation’s top prep programs. His teams were consistently in the Top-10 in the nation and were ranked as high as second. He reached the NEPSAC AAA Title game in just his second season at the helm of the program.

Whitmore spent time at the University of San Francisco as the director of operations from 2012-14. The Dons earned a second seed in the National Invitational Tournament after finishing second in the WCC. He also spent the previous two seasons on the staff as a volunteer assistant.

He also spent time at the Drew School in San Francisco as the head coach. He helped lead the team to their best season in 25 years.

Whitmore is a graduate of Boise State University and earned his master’s degree from Middlebury College in Vermont. He was a student assistant while at Boise State.

His father Bill was a long-time basketball coach spending time as the head coach at the University of Vermont.