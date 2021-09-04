UW Cowboy 2021 Hall of Fame inducted

September 4, 2021 — The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2020-21 last night in ceremonies held on campus. An All-American thrower, an exciting, high-scoring point guard, a two-sport star, a hard-hitting linebacker, a talented and successful quarterback, a distinguished administrator, and a dedicated volunteer with over 40 years of service comprise the latest Hall of Fame selections.

A total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

This year’s inductees are:

JON COGDILL, Football, and Wrestling, 1986-90, Hometown: Kemmerer, Wyo.

An accomplished two-sport athlete, Cogdill was a long snapper and offensive lineman for the Cowboy Football team and wrestled at heavyweight for the Cowboy Wrestling team. As a wrestler, Cogdill was a three-time Western Athletic Conference champion, qualified three times for the NCAA Championships, and was voted Outstanding WAC wrestler in 1990. He had a career record of 82-29-4 and was a member of three WAC champion teams. A native of Kemmerer, Wyo., he also lettered three years in football, was an important part of two undefeated WAC championship teams (1987-88), and played in two bowl games.

DENNIS DREHER, Special Achievement, Hometown: Niles, Mich.

Bringing new meaning to the words “dedicated volunteer,” Dreher has helped at UW athletics events for almost 50 years. Beginning in the early 1970s, Dreher has been a fixture in the football press box and courtside at various events. He has worked as a statistician for all but two home football games since 1975 and continues in that role today. Dreher never missed a home men’s basketball game between 1975 and 1996, even while driving to each game from Powell, Wyo., for three years during that span.

BRANDON EWING, Basketball, 2005-09, Hometown: Chicago, IL

Ewing was the first player in Wyoming basketball history to earn All-Mountain West Conference honors four straight years. He led the conference in scoring three times (2007-2009) and became the first Cowboy to score 1000 points before the end of his sophomore year. He scored more points than any other Cowboy except for fellow Hall of Famer Fennis Dembo.

*WILES HALLOCK, Administration, 1949-1960, Hometown: Denver, Colo. (deceased)

Hallock was hired as the Athletics Publicity Director in 1949 and became the first to hold the title of Sports Information Director in 1954. A pioneer and innovator in his field, he was elected the first president of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and served on numerous Boards of Directors, including the American College Public Relations Association, Football Writers of America, U.S. Basketball Writers, and the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame. He also coached Track & Field at Wyoming from 1950-1957 and coached seven Mountain States Conference Champions.

KEVIN MANNON, Track & Field, 1998-99, Hometown: West Jefferson, Ohio

A seven-time All-American, Mannon competed in the weight throw, the shot put, the hammer throw, and the discus on both the Cowboys’ Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field teams. In 1998, Mannon was the first athlete from Wyoming to earn All-America honors in the discus. He was also a two-time Western Athletic Conference champion in the shot put and weight throw, as well as the 1999 discus champion.

MIKE SCHENBECK, Football, 1985-88, Hometown: Aurora, Colo.

Schenbeck was a hard-hitting linebacker and three-year starter for the Cowboy Football team. He earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors and honorable mention All America honors in 1988. A popular teammate on and off the field, Schenbeck was a defensive leader on two Western Athletic Conference championship teams (1987-88) and played in two bowl games.

TOM WILKINSON, Football & Baseball, 1963-65, Hometown: Greybull, Wyo.

Known as the “Greybull Rifle,” Wilkinson started at quarterback for three years and led the Cowboys in passing and total offense all three years. He established new highs for season and career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. A team captain in 1965, he led the Pokes to a national ranking as high as 12th in the nation at one point. He earned all-Western Athletic Conference honors each year while leading the Cowboys to an 18-10-2 record during his career.