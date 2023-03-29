UW Cowgirls Volleyball Team unveils 2023 schedule

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]wyoming.com [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Cowgirls have announced their fall 2023 slate as the Mountain West Conference announced the 2023 Mountain West volleyball schedule Wednesday. The Cowgirls will be in their first season under new Head Coach, Kaylee Prigge. UW will once again host two non-conference tournaments and nine MW matches

UW opens the season with the first of two non-conference tournaments that it will host as the Cowgirls welcome Winthrop (August 25), Green Bay (Aug. 25) and South Dakota State (Aug. 26) for the Rumble in the Rockies. Wyoming’s second home tournament will be held September 14 and 16 as Tennessee Tech and Idaho State come to town for the UniWyo Invite.

In between the two home tournaments, the Cowgirls travel to the Texas Tech tournament where it will face Texas A&M-Commerce Sept. 1, host-Texas Tech Sept. 1 and Louisiana Sept. 2. September 8 and 9, Wyoming will travel to Portland will it will face the host-Pilots, Eastern Washington and Cal-State Northridge.

Sponsor

For the second consecutive season, Wyoming will open league play on the road as it travels to Utah State (Sept. 21) and Boise State (Sept. 23). The Cowgirls’ conference home-opener begins a four-match homestand with defending league champion UNLV, Sept. 28 coming to Laramie. The final three matches of that stretch will be against San Diego State (Sept. 30), Colorado State (October 3) and San Jose State (Oct. 5).

Three of the next four contests for UW come on the road later in the month of October with trips to New Mexico, Oct. 12 and Air Force, Oct. 14. After returning home for one match on the 19th against Nevada, the Cowgirls will then face Fresno State, Oct. 21. The end of October features a home weekend against Boise State (Oct. 26) and Utah State (Oct. 28) before a Halloween night trip to Colorado State.

November opens with a match at San Jose State on the fourth before trips to SDSU (Nov. 9) and UNLV (Nov. 11) as part of a four-match road swing. The final weekend of the regular season comes inside the UniWyo as Air Force and New Mexico come to town for matches Nov. 16 and 18, respectively.

Match times and season ticket information will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com for all updates.