UW Football featured on National TV nine times next season

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Mountain West Conference and its television partners, CBS Sports Networks and FOX Sports Networks, announced on Wednesday the 2023 Mountain West football television schedule. The Wyoming Cowboys will be televised on national TV nine times.

Highlighting the schedule will be a nationally-televised game on CBS to kick off the season vs. Big 12 opponent Texas Tech on Sept. 2 and a Friday night “Border War” versus Colorado State on Friday, Nov. 3.

CBS and CBS Sports Network Televised Games

Wyoming’s season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2 will be televised nationally on CBS — one of only three MW games to be carried on CBS during the 2023 season. That game will kick off from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time.

Wyoming will have four of its games televised on CBS Sports Network, including home games versus Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept.23 at 5 p.m. and Colorado State on Friday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The “Border War” vs. CSU is UW’s lone home game on a Friday night this season.

The Cowboys two road games on CBS Sports Network will be a Saturday, Oct. 14 game at Air Force at 5 p.m. and a Saturday, Nov. 25 game at Nevada at 7 p.m., M.T. (6 p.m., Pacific Time).

FOX Sports Network Televised Games

Three Cowboy games will be televised by FOX Sports Networks. UW’s home game against Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 7 and its road game at Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 28 will be televised by one of the FOX Sports Networks. The exact FOX Sports Network and the game times for those two games will be announced by the Mountain West during the season.

The third Wyoming game to be televised by FOX Sports Networks will be a road game at UNLV on Friday, Nov. 10. The game will be televised by FS1 at 8:45 p.m., M.T. (7:45 p.m., Pacific Time). It is the only Wyoming road game on a Friday night this coming season.

Road Game at Texas to be Televised on the Longhorn Network

UW’s lone non-conference road game will be televised by Big 12 television partner the Longhorn Network. That game will kick off at 6 p.m., Mountain Time (7 p.m., Central Time) from Austin, Texas.

Future Game Times and Television Information to be Released in the Future

Game time and television information for three Wyoming home games will be announced in the near future. Those three games include the Saturday, Sept. 9 home game versus Portland State, the Saturday, Sept. 30 home game vs. New Mexico and the Saturday, Nov. 18 home game against Hawai’i.

2023 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Date Opponents Time (M.T.) TV Sat., Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE TBA TBA Sat., Sept. 16 at Texas 6:00 p.m. Longhorn Network Sat., Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE 5:00 p.m. CBSSN Sat., Sept. 30 NEW MEXICO* TBA TBA Sat., Oct. 7 FRESNO STATE* TBA TBA Sat., Oct. 14 at Air Force* 5:00 p.m. CBSSN Sat., Oct. 21 OPEN Sat., Oct. 28 at Boise State* TBA FOX Networks Fri., Nov. 3 COLORADO STATE* 6:00 p.m. CBSSN Fri., Nov. 10 at UNLV* 8:45 p.m. FS1 Sat., Nov. 18 HAWAI’I* TBA TBA Sat., Nov. 25 at Nevada* 7:00 p.m. CBSSN Sat., Dec. 2 MW Championship Game+ 1:00 p.m. FOX

Game times listed are all Mountain Time

Additional game times will be announced by the Mountain West in the future

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will feature the two teams with the highest Conference winning percentages beginning in 2023 as the Mountain West has eliminated its previous two-division format.

How to Order Tickets for Wyoming Football Games

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Wyoming Football season. Current UW season-ticket holders may login to their online account and renew at: www.GoWyo.com/renew New season-ticket buyers may go to www.GoWyo.com/tickets

Fans who have questions regarding UW Athletic ticketing may also: email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Ticket Pricing

With season-ticket prices as low as $170 for adults, fans can attend seven Cowboy home games for a low price of less than $25 per game. Purchasing season tickets for the 2023 season will save fans a considerable amount versus purchasing single-game tickets.