UW Men’s Basketball narrowly wins/UW Women’s slow start costs winning streak

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Cowboys used a free throw by Noah Reynolds with 2.6 seconds left and an inbound pass breakup from Hunter Maldonado to earn a 58-57 win over Colorado State on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. It was the largest crowd of the season with nearly 7,000 fans in attendance.

The Pokes shot 40 percent from the field but held the Rams to four percent below their season average of 45 percent on the night. In what was a battle of a contest each team scored 10 points on turnovers, 34 points in the paint, and six points on second chances.

Maldonado made it a 57-55 game at the free throw line and Reynolds tied the game with 96 seconds left. Neither team could break the stalemate until Noah Reynolds added a free throw for a 58-57 game with 2.6 seconds remaining. Maldonado broke up the inbounds pass and the Pokes took the win 58-57.

The Cowboys hit the road Tuesday. Wyoming travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a 9 p.m. contest against UNLV inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

A slow start to open both the game and the second half proved fatal for the Wyoming Cowgirls Saturday night, as San Diego State held off the Cowgirls for a 73-66 win in Laramie.

The Cowgirls ended up shooting a better percentage from the floor on the night, going 27-for-56, for a 48.2-percent clip. SDSU shot 25-of-55 (45.5-percent) but went 5-of-10 from 3-point range and made 18-of-19 free throws. Wyoming, meanwhile, went just 3-of-13 from range and 9-of-15 at the charity stripe.

Saturday ends a five-game in an 11-day span for the Cowgirls. Wyoming will look to bounce back on the road next week, beginning with a 6 p.m., contest Thursday at Utah State.

Both games will be broadcasted on WyoRadio’s 99.7 KSIT Jack-FM for men’s basketball and 1360 AM KRKK for women’s basketball.