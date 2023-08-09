UW Soccer picked to win the Mountain West Conference

Photo from GoWyo.com

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Mountain West Conference announced its preseason soccer coaches’ poll. The University of Wyoming was picked to win the league, accumulating 100 points and four first-place votes.

It was a close vote, as San Diego State was selected to finish second with 98 points and four first-place votes. New Mexico wasn’t far behind the Aztecs, gathering 97 points and one first-place vote, while San Jose State checked in at No. 4 with 92 points and three first-place votes.

The Cowgirls, Lobos, and Spartans all shared the regular-season crown in 2022. San Jose State defeated Wyoming in the MW Conference Tournament title match to claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowgirls begin their season on Aug. 17. They play host to Colorado School of Mines at 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.

2023 Mountain West Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches Poll