UW Volleyball season tickets on sale now

Photo Courtesy of the University of Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 season.

General admission season tickets can be purchased for $60 for the 14 home contests. VIP-Courtside seats are being sold for $110 for the season. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are $32 each.

Current UW season-ticket holders may login to their online account and renew at GoWyo.com/renew. New season-ticket buyers can purchase tickets at GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling the Wyoming Ticket Office at 307-766-7220. Fans can also stop by the UW Ticket Office located on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

The 2023 home slate features two non-conference tournaments, August 25 and 26 and September 14 and 16 as well as nine Mountain West contests. The Cowgirls welcome Green Bay, South Dakota State and Winthrop in August for the Rumble in the Rockies. Idaho State and Tennessee Tech will be the opponents in September for the UniWyo Invite.

Highlights for the home conference slate features a visit from defending MW champion UNLV for a Sept. 28 matchup. Border War rival Colorado State comes to the UniWyo Sports Complex October 3 while Front Range rival Air Force comes to Laramie for a November 16 match. Senior Day will be Nov. 18 against New Mexico.

The Cowgirls are under the tutelage of first-year Head Coach Kaylee Prigge. Wyoming is in the midst of its Spring slate. The Cowgirls, who are coming off a 3-1 victory Saturday against Colorado, closes the Spring schedule Saturday, April 29 at Metro State.