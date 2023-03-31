UW Volleyball Team adds Darshaya Gallard to staff

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — Wyoming Volleyball Head Coach Kaylee Prigge has announced the hiring of Darshaya Gallard as the newest member to the Cowgirl staff. Gallard will serve as an assistant coach for Wyoming.

Gallard comes to UW after spending the previous six seasons as the head coach at Central Wyoming. In each of the past two seasons, Gallard led the Rustlers to the NJCAA National Tournament where they finished seventh in 2022 and ninth in 2021. Central Wyoming has combined for a 52-19 record in the last two seasons while Gallard was named the Region 9 Coach of the Year in 2021.

Prior to her arrival to Riverton, Gallard spent 2016 and 2017 as an assistant coach at Seward County Community College. Before that, Gallard was an assistant for two years at Cowley Community College.

Gallard will primarily train the middle blockers while at Wyoming and will be responsible for all operations duties. Gallard graduated in 2007 with her degree in Social Work from Nevada and received her Master’s degree in the same field in 2017 from Western New Mexico. Collegiately, Gallard played at Barton County CC and Fort Hays State. After college, Gallard played professionally for six seasons on the international circuit, playing in Germany, France and Sweden.