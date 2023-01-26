Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling dominates competition

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — Western Wyoming Community College Wrestlers completed their last home duel tonight against Snow College. With a landslide, the Mustangs beat the Badgers 46-6.

Tonight was also Sophomore Night in which all Sophomores were recognized for their achievements thus far. Head Coach Art Castillo also received a distinguished award tonight.

The next tournament scheduled for the team will be the Apodaca Tournament scheduled on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 in Powell, WY.